Stolen 4WD crashes into 30 cars in Sydney

Four people including a 12-year-old boy have been arrested after a four-wheel drive reported stolen in Queensland crashed into dozens of cars in Sydney's inner city.

The Toyota LandCruiser was spotted late on Thursday being driven dangerously in Surry Hills before officers tried to pull it over.

The 4WD took off, triggering a short chase before it crashed into about 30 vehicles near an intersection.

Police said its four occupants ran from the scene before getting into an Uber rideshare car.

Officers arrested four people on Friday in the western Sydney suburb of Bossley Park, about 30km away from where the crash happened.

The group comprised boys aged 12 and 17, a 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man.

No charges have been laid.