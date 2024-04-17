Sydney shopping centre to open for 'reflection' after killings

Flowers lie outside Sydney's Westfield Shopping mall in honour of the victims of the stabbing attack. Photo: Getty

The Sydney shopping centre where six people were fatally stabbed will reopen for a day of community reflection before customers are allowed to return.

Bondi Westfield Junction, in the eastern suburbs, will open on Thursday to allow people to pay their respects to those affected by Saturday's attack.

The shops won't open for business until Friday.

Scentre Group, which owns and operates the shopping centre, made the announcement on Wednesday after earlier admitting customers to retrieve cars and belongings abandoned following the murders.

"The centre will be open for members of the community to visit the centre, to walk through the centre and to pay their respects," chief executive Elliott Rusanow said.

"There will be counselling services to all who need them."

The shopping centre will resume normal trading hours on Friday, although Mr Rusanow said some retailers would choose not to re-open on that day.

It will mark nearly a week since six people were killed when 40-year-old Joel Cauchi went on a stabbing spree.

The Queensland man, who had a long history of mental illness, was shot dead by police inside the shopping complex.