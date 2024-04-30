Official accused of having footage of mosque murders

Al Noor mosque in Deans Avenue. Photo: Geoff Sloan/Star News

A government official has allegedly been found with footage of the Christchurch mosque murders.

The defendant, aged in his 30s, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning on a charge of possessing an objectionable publication.

Court documents said the man had three video copies of "a livestream of the murder of multiple victims at the Deans Avenue mosque".

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.

The defendant was also charged with making an intimate visual recording of an unnamed victim in August 2022.

Granted granted interim name and occupation suppression, the man was represented by counsel Anne Stevens, KC.

He was granted bail and remanded by Judge Jim Large to appear again in court on May 16.

Fifty-one people died as a result of the attacks by a terrorist at Al Noor mosque in Deans Ave and one in Linwood on March 15 in 2019.