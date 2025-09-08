Live-streamer charged with assault of woman in Octagon

File photo

A wannabe Dunedin influencer in his sixth hour of live-streaming in public was arrested after verbally abusing people and assaulting a woman.

The 38-year-old man had been filming himself and members of the public in the central city on Saturday before he pushed a woman over at 10pm in the Octagon, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The woman had asked the man to stop filming her, and in response he knocked her down and she hit her head on a doorframe on the way to the floor.

He then continued to be confrontational and verbally abusive to members of the public, bar staff and security, Sgt Lee said.

His video was being broadcast on social media site Kick.com

Police were called and officers arrested the man.

He was charged with assault, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and speaking threateningly.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date, Sgt Lee said.

Meanwhile, a heavily intoxicated 20-year-old man was given a warning after sleeping it off in a police cell in Dunedin at the weekend.

Sgt Lee said the man was arrested after failing to head home when warned by police after jumping in front of cars and yelling at strangers on the street in the central city at 3am on Sunday.

‘‘He was given multiple warnings relating to his behaviour . . . and as his behaviour failed to change, he was arrested.’’