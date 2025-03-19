Teen killed mother as part of 'deluded' plan

A 15-year-old boy has admitted killing his mother as part of a deluded plan to restore Christian values to Australia, bomb a bridge and recruit an army, a court has been told.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to committing his mother's murder and faced a pre-sentence hearing at the Victorian Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old woman was found in April 2023, covered in blood inside her bedroom, with 98 wounds to her body, the court was told.

She was still alive when police arrived and asked who had stabbed her.

"My son," she replied.

However, she could not be saved and died from her injuries in hospital.

Her son appeared emotionless as members of his family spoke about his "loving" mother who had done everything she could to support him.

"I still have not come close to understanding why, this did not need to happen," the woman's sister told the court.

"I don't believe any of us will ever have those answers."

The boy's grandmother said "this event has shattered my life".

"My grandchildren bring me the only joy but even that is sad because one of them is missing and he has broken my heart," she said.

Prosecutor Daniel Porceddu said the boy was a military and history enthusiast, who created a group called the "anti-communist front".

He planned to enact "Operation Continuity" to "restore Christian values" to Australia by recruiting people from overseas and within the country to form an army, the court was told.

He had planned to steal a car from a friend's parents while having a sleepover; however, the sleepover was cancelled.

On April 5, 2023, the boy decided his mother had to be "incapacitated" so that he could steal her car and execute "Operation Continuity", the court was told.

The boy's mother cooked him spaghetti before he went to his bedroom and took photos dressed in camouflage holding unopened bottles of alcohol and a "combat-style knife", Mr Porceddu said.

The 15-year-old's brother heard shouting from downstairs about 10.30pm and then his mother screaming "you're killing me", he said.

The brother found the boy inside their mother's bedroom, lying on the bed surrounded by red splotches, and ran out of the home to the police station.

The prosecution alleged the boy hit his mother in the head with a cricket bat and used knives to inflict about 98 wounds to her body.

Neighbours heard loud bangs as the boy stole the car and initially crashed it into walls and drain pipes on their way out, Mr Porceddu said.

The boy drove the damaged car to collect a bag packed with camouflage, World War II helmets, a tent and ration packs, which a friend had hidden inside bushes.

He ditched the car in St Kilda, walked to Southern Cross Station and boarded a train to Ballarat where he was arrested on April 6.

Defence barrister Amy Brennan said the boy was suffering from "grandiose" delusions that he would restore Christian values to Australia by "raising an army to assist with killing communists" after blowing up a bridge.

However, she said he was not carrying any materials to blow up a bridge.

She called a forensic psychiatrist who had diagnosed the boy with suffering "induced delusional disorder" and autism.

The events involved "rational actions taken in response to a very irrational, delusional goal" and his disorder was at the heart of his offending, he said.

Ms Brennan accepted the boy would have to serve prison time, but asked Justice James Elliott not to sentence him as an adult - due to his young age, autism and mental health conditions.

She asked for him to be transferred to youth detention until he's in his mid-20s.

The hearing will continue on Thursday.