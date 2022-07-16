Saturday, 16 July 2022

Teens charged with murder over Sydney Easter Show stabbing

    Three New South Wales teens have been charged with murder after another teenager was fatally stabbed at Sydney's Royal Easter Show.

    Uati Faletolu (17) died following the violent brawl on the evening of April 11 this year.

    A 16-year-old boy recovered in hospital after being treated for a stab wound to his leg.

    NSW Police have arrested and charged three males in relation to the incident.

    Two 18-year-olds and a 14-year-old were all arrested in Sydney's west over the last week. Each was charged with murder and refused bail.

