Thousands without power after storms slam Tasmania

Tens of thousands of people in Tasmania were without power on Sunday after a cold front brought damaging winds and heavy rains, sparking flood warnings.

"Around 30,000 customers are without power across the state this morning," Tasnetworks, a state-owned power company, said on Facebook on Sunday morning.

The nation's weather forecaster said a cold front over Tasmania, an island state of about 570,000 people, was moving away "although bands of showers and thunderstorms continue to pose a risk of damaging wind gusts."

"Yet another strong cold front will cross the state on Sunday night into early Monday morning, likely impacting the western and northern coasts," the forecaster said on its website.

Emergency authorities issued warnings for flooding, which they said could leave Tasmanians isolated for several days.

“There is potential for properties to be inundated, and roads may not be accessible," executive director of Tasmania State Emergency Service (SES), Mick Lowe, said in a statement.

Authorities had received 330 requests for assistance in the last 24 hours, according to the agency.

People in towns including Meadowbank, Glenora, Bushy Park, Gretna and Macquarie Plains were being told to prepare for flooding, with authorities suggesting they could become isolated for a number of days.

The SES encouraged those residents to leave the area.

"Tasmania SES has issued a Flood Watch and Act for communities along the Derwent River .. please prepare now to go to a safer place if conditions become more dangerous," Lowe said.

"There is potential for properties to be inundated, and roads may not be accessible … if flooding in your area occurs, remember, never drive or enter floodwaters."

An evacuation centre has been opened in New Norfolk

- additional reporting AAP