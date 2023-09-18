Three in hospital after stabbing at Canberra university

Three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident at a Canberra university.

ACT Police confirmed a person had been taken into custody following the stabbing on the Australian National University campus at 2.45pm (local time) on Monday.

Two people were taken to hospital with stab wounds, while a third person was transported after allegedly being assaulted.

The university posted on social media site X, formerly Twitter, that the situation was under control.

Students have also been encouraged to stay away from Fellows Oval and Chifley Meadow as they are active scenes of investigation.

Support services are also available to students and staff.

Police are not searching for any other people of interest, although anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet talked to police is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt assured the university community and thanked the emergency response teams.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the swift and efficient response from ACT Policing, ACT Ambulance Service and our own ANU Security team," he said in a statement issued to staff and students.