Victorian bushfire more than triples in size

People in Victoria's east are being told to leave after an out-of-control bushfire more than tripled in size.

The fast-moving blaze at Briagolong in the Gippsland region covered 5000 hectares on Monday but strong winds have fanned the flames, with the fire stretching across about 17,000 hectares by Tuesday morning.

Emergency warnings have been issued for the surrounding areas, with people in neighbouring Stockdale and Stratford told to leave before conditions become too dangerous.

Those in Briagolong have been urged to take shelter as it's too late to leave.

More than 650 firefighters are on the ground but wind gusts up to 80kmh are making firefighting efforts more difficult.

"We're experiencing spot fires well ahead of the main fire front," Country Fire Authority chief Jason Heffernan told ABC TV.

"Firefighters are doing their best to try and contain that fire but it is very challenging."

Another out-of-control fire, which started further south near Lakeside Track within the Gippsland Coastal park, is also causing concern.

The fire is moving southeast after crossing the Longford-Loch Sport Road and people in Seacombe and nearby areas have been warned to take shelter.

Premier Jacinta Allan said a relief centre had been set up for affected residents at Sale, about 30km south of the bushfire.

Teams were yet to assess the fire-ravaged areas to determinate what assets have been lost, Ms Allan said.

"The fire season has come and it's come early," she told reporters.

"We've also got a couple of days of really wild weather so our emergency services are responding in some really difficult circumstances in all ends of the state."

Mr Heffernan said a strong rain front should pass through the Gippsland region on Tuesday evening, in a reprieve for firefighters.

"We're hoping to see at least 30ml but we've got the day to get through yet before we see some significant rainfall on the fire grounds," he said.

"Communities need to be aware ... these fires are very dynamic, they're moving very fast."

Some Apple iPhone users were still not receiving alert notifications from the Vic Emergency app but Mr Heffernan said authorities were working to rectify the issue.

He encouraged people to check multiple information sources to ensure they receive the most up-to-date advice.

The heavy rain and strong winds should lash large parts of Victoria on Tuesday, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing warnings for central, north central, south west, north east, Wimmera, west and south Gippsland, and parts of East Gippsland.

The winds will develop during the morning before heavy rain hits in the afternoon.