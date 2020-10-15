Thursday, 15 October 2020

Hayne sends sympathies after Perth campus death

    1. News
    2. Campus
    3. University of Otago

    Harlene Hayne. Photo: ODT files
    Harlene Hayne. Photo: ODT files
    Outgoing University of Otago vice chancellor Harlene Hayne has expressed her sympathies the death of a man when a roof collapsed at Curtin University this week.

    Prof Hayne will finish at Otago in April next year and start as vice-chancellor at Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia, later that month.

    ABC reported a 23-year-old apprentice worker died and two others were injured after a glass roof collapsed at a construction site at Curtin University on Tuesday.

    ‘‘Prof Hayne, like all of the community at Otago, sends her condolences to the family of the young man who died, and all of the Curtin community who are grieving,’’ a University of Otago statement said yesterday. 

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter