Hayne sends sympathies after Perth campus death

Harlene Hayne. Photo: ODT files

Outgoing University of Otago vice chancellor Harlene Hayne has expressed her sympathies the death of a man when a roof collapsed at Curtin University this week.

Prof Hayne will finish at Otago in April next year and start as vice-chancellor at Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia, later that month.

ABC reported a 23-year-old apprentice worker died and two others were injured after a glass roof collapsed at a construction site at Curtin University on Tuesday.

‘‘Prof Hayne, like all of the community at Otago, sends her condolences to the family of the young man who died, and all of the Curtin community who are grieving,’’ a University of Otago statement said yesterday.