Brianne Harris

Leadership comes naturally to Brianne Harris, 18, being the oldest of seven siblings.

She has a lot of roles where people look up to her and she takes a lot of pride from that.

Aside from being a big sister, Brianne is also the head girl at East Otago High School.

Her approach to leadership was to be kind and honest, she said.

‘‘It costs nothing to be kind and it can cost your life being a horrible person sometimes.’’

She handled the pressure of being a role model by remembering to be herself.

‘‘I have great support around me with my family and school keeping me in check and reminding me who I am,’’ she said.

This year she says she has struggled a bit keeping up with things, but has experienced a lot of growth in the process.

She knew she had to have good sleep and a good routine.

‘‘People are always like, ‘you act way older than you are’ and I’m, like, ‘I have to be organised’.’’

Next year, she was planning on taking a break and then studying business at Otago Polytechnic.

She wanted to eventually start her own interior design business.

Achievements

Head student (2024); Mana Pounamu Young Achievers Award (2021); distance learning with the Southern Institue of Technology (2023-24); Meditrain First Aid Certificate (2023); student council representative (2021-23); peer support leader (2024); peer mentor (2023); Muir house leader (2022-23); Get Group - Get prepared level 2 (2023); Get Group - Get prepared level 2 (2023); NCEA level 2 (2022).

Role model

Mother Pania Croft.

Hopes for the future

Become an interior designer and have heaps of children.

Cassidy Bridger

Cassidy Bridger will not let anything stop her, not even a heart attack.

It was a pretty scary scenario in year 10 when she dropped to the ground while warming up for a hockey match.

She had to be induced into a coma and flown to a hospital in Auckland only to discover she had a heart condition that would follow her for the rest of her life.

The worst thing about it for her, as a very active person, was not being able to do anything physical for about two months.

Nonetheless she was back on the hockey turf halfway through year 11.

Although, it was difficult to get back into the swing of things at school she pushed herself and never gave up.

‘‘Even when times are tough, I still try my best.’’

It was simple for her, she just had to take it a bit easier than everyone else and know her limits.

The story became a good example for her to share with her younger peers when she began coaching hockey, as a peer mentor, reader and house captain.

She hoped to inspire the next generation to have the same attitude she had, often telling others it was not always about winning.

‘‘Just do the things that you enjoy the most.

‘‘If you don’t love it then don’t do it.’’

She played sport because she loved it and it helped her clear her mind.

‘‘Being physical just makes me feel good in general about myself.

‘‘The world just goes silent,’’ she said.

Next year she was planning on studying first year health science and hoping to get into physiotherapy.

Achievements

Head student (2024); board of trustees representative (2024); senior hockey team captain (2022-24); hockey coach (2022-24); house captain (2022-23); sports captain (2023); student council (2021-23); cubs and scouts group (2013-22); first aid course (2023); RYDA course (2023); peer support leader (2024); peer reading (2023).

Role models

Parents Peggy and Deon Bridger.

Hopes for the future

Become a physiotherapist for a hockey team.