About 30 close contacts in region: SDHB

Dr Michael Butchard. Photo: ODT files

The number of Covid-19 close contacts in the Southern region linked to the Delta outbreak has dropped from more than 100 to about 30 people as the vaccination programme continues.

The Southern District Health Board's medical officer of health Southern, Dr Michael Butchard, said today the national contact tracing system had about 30 people recorded as close contacts in the Southern region.

On Friday, there were over 120 people recorded as close contacts in Southern, but most had now completed their 14-day isolation period.

There were more than 260 Covid-19 tests taken by WellSouth staff and general practices around the district today.

Southern Covid-19 vaccine programme lead Hamish Brown said 254,860 doses of the vaccine had been delivered. Of those, 82,184 were second doses.

Across the district, 59.7% of the population had received at least one dose, while 28.7% were fully vaccinated.

With the increasing availability of walk-in and drive-in clinics, it was possible people were taking the opportunity to be vaccinated despite having an appointment elsewhere.

It was important that those people cancelled their other appointments to ensure others did not miss out on the chance to get vaccinated sooner.