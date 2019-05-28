Academic 'more than horrified' at mining proposal

Foulden Maar near Middlemarch. Photo: Kimberley Collins

It is not possible for a proposed diatomite mine near Middlemarch to coexist alongside scientific research, a University of Otago paleontologist says.

Prof Daphne Lee spoke to Dunedin City councillors at a public forum this afternoon, slamming the proposal to mine at Foulden Maar.

She said she had previously held back in providing an opinion due to concerns scientists would no longer be granted access to the site.

Daphne Lee

When she was asked for her opinion by the Overseas Investment Office in 2014 she did not realise the full extent of the proposal - and she was "more than horrified" now that she did.

"I had no conception that anyone would want to mine the entire deposit."

The fossils provided "absolutely essential knowledge" and a record of climate change which was unparalleled.

Professor Daphne Lee said the maar site, about 23 million years old, would eventually become a lake again if a plan to take 500,000 thousand tonnes of diatomite over 27 years went ahead.

Prof Lee spoke to applause from councillors, council staff members and assembled protesters.