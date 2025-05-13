Person cut from car as three badly hurt

A head-on crash in Blanket Bay Rd, between Dunedin and Port Chalmers, left three people in a serious condition. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A person had to be cut from a wrecked car after a head-on crash in which three people were badly injured.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash in Blanket Bay Rd, off the Dunedin-Port Chalmers road (SH88), about 2.50pm

yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said a ute towing a loaded horse float and a car had crashed.

Two crews, from Willowbank and Port Chalmers, worked to free a person trapped in one of the vehicles. A third appliance from Ravensbourne was needed to help extract the patient, the spokesman said.

A witness said the crash had been head-on — the car appeared to have been travelling north in Blanket Bay Rd and its hood had gone under the front of the ute, he said.

One of the car’s occupants being treated by Hato Hone St John was wearing a school uniform.

A St John spokesperson said three patients, all in serious condition, were transported to Dunedin Hospital.

Two ambulances, an operations manager and a first-response unit attended.

A police spokesman said the road reopened about 4.15pm.

The horse was not injured.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz