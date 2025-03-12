Aggressive passenger booted off bus for threats

A Dunedin man was kicked off a bus after threatening the driver and fellow passengers, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police responded to an incident on a public bus at 5.30pm yesterday.

On the bus, which was travelling along the Pine Hill route, was a 38-year-old man who ‘‘requested that the driver turn his radio off’’.

He then became verbally aggressive and threatening towards both the driver and fellow bus users, Sgt Lee said.

The bus driver directed the man to get off at the next stop.

The man was later found by police who gave him a warning for threatening violence against the driver and members of the public, Sgt Lee said.

