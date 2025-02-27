Alarm raised as drycleaners steams up

A fire truck at Preens this morning. Photo: Hamish Maclean

A fire alarm was set off by steam at a Dunedin drycleaners this morning, prompting fire crews from Dunedin and St Kilda to respond.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two pump trucks and a ladder truck responded to an "automatic activation" at Preens in Kitchener St after the alarm about 8.30am.

"It got set off by steam, she said.

Fire crews were on scene for a bout 15 minutes, she said.