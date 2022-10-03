Alleged drink-driver crashes into power pole, brings down lines

An allegedly drunk driver caused extensive damage when she crashed her vehicle into a power pole in Mosgiel early yesterday, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the woman crashed about 2.15am outside a Murray St address where officers happened to be present, dealing with another matter.

The impact broke the power pole and brought down power lines, causing an electricity outage in the area.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The 26-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 1113mcg and elected an evidential blood test, Snr Sgt Bond said.