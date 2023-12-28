Anglers bag the good stuff at Taieri Mouth

Yesterday seemed to be fairly quiet in Taieri Mouth but at least the fish appeared to be biting.

Things were moving pretty slowly in Taieri Mouth — a relatively quiet part of the world this time of year.

Leo Hill, of Dunedin puts together a wooden structure at Taieri Mouth yesterday. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

But the river draws people in and there was a good smattering of those willing to try their hand with the fish.

The wind — which has plagued much of the South for most of the past month — had abated so it was reasonably pleasant to sit on the shore and wait for the fish to come.

The tide was turning about 11am and as was predicted by many on the sand, the mixture of fresh and salt water was bringing the fish into the river.

Fishermen line the Taieri River mouth.

Youngster Oscar Ung, 16, only had his line in for about 15 minutes when he bagged his first kahawai of the day.

He hoped it would not be his last.

He aimed to take the fish home and cook it up for a feed though there was always the option of eating it raw.

Oscar Ung and the fish he caught at Taieri Mouth yesterday.

Just around the corner was Jeremy Hennig, of Outram, who had some lines in with friends and family.

The fish were not yet biting but he was confident they would come.

And they did. Later on he caught two fish in one cast with two hooks.

Enjoying a day at the beach at Taieri Mouth yesterday are, from left, siblings Isabella, 9, and Lyndon, 6, Hennig, of Outram, alongside adult fishers Jeremy Hennig, of Outram and Belinda and Ken Brider, of Napier.

Meanwhile, Leo Hill, 14, was not fishing but was creating.

He found driftwood and was building a wooden construction, which resembled a tent which he hoped to use that night.

He was keen to sleep inside it under the stars but doubted his parents would agree.