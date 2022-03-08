Another pole damaged in car crash

Another one of Dunedin’s power poles has been lost to an errant driver.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the incident in occurred South Rd about 8.30am.

It appeared that a car had crashed into a power pole.

No people were were believed to be injured but power lines were down at the scene, the spokesman said.

A crew from St Kilda was assisting with traffic control at the scene and the lines company had been notified.

The incident was likely caused by poor driving as good drivers tended not to crash into power poles, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended.

It assessed and treated one patient with minor injuries who did not require transportation to hospital, she said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz