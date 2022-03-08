Possum causes pole fire and power cut

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Lookout Point attended a power pole fire about 7.15am
The fire was at the base of a power pole in Blackhead Rd, near Tunnel Beach.
A spokeswoman for Aurora Energy said a possum on the power pole caused a cross-arm to catch fire.
Eight customers were affected and their power was restored about 1pm.
The fate of the possum was unknown.
-- OSCAR FRANCIS