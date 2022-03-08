Possum causes pole fire and power cut

PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Dunedin lines staff work to replace a power pole damaged by a possum-instigated fire yesterday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Lookout Point attended a power pole fire about 7.15am

The fire was at the base of a power pole in Blackhead Rd, near Tunnel Beach.

A spokeswoman for Aurora Energy said a possum on the power pole caused a cross-arm to catch fire.

Eight customers were affected and their power was restored about 1pm.

The fate of the possum was unknown.

-- OSCAR FRANCIS