Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Possum causes pole fire and power cut

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    Dunedin lines staff work to replace a power pole damaged by a possum-instigated fire yesterday morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Lookout Point attended a power pole fire about 7.15am

    The fire was at the base of a power pole in Blackhead Rd, near Tunnel Beach.

    A spokeswoman for Aurora Energy said a possum on the power pole caused a cross-arm to catch fire.

    Eight customers were affected and their power was restored about 1pm.

    The fate of the possum was unknown.

    -- OSCAR FRANCIS

     

