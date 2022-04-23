AOS called out near Dunedin golf course

The armed offenders squad has been called out after a possible sighting of a person with a firearm near the Chisholm Links golf course in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokesman said they received a report of a person with a firearm on Dundonald St about 3pm.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene saw armed police setting cordons on surrounding streets.

Four members of the armed offenders squad could be seen entering an address on Dundonald St at 3.40pm.