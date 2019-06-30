Appeal collects thousands of cans

Columba College pupils (back from left) Meg Sycamore (18), Sophie Gaudin (18), Khaleeda Jaafar (17), Georgia Francis (18), Emily Hill (17), (front from left) Liv Preston (17), Abby Griffin (17) and Madi Williams (17) drop off cans at Presbyterian Support Otago’s Octacan last Thursday. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Donations are still being counted, but Presbyterian Support Otago's Octacan organisers hope to have collected about 15,000 cans at this year's appeal.

The annual collection was held in the Octagon on June 20.

Supporter development manager Jude McCracken was unsure whether the cans would last until the combined food banks' appeal in December, but it would "certainly last us for a good period of that time''.

About $2000 was collected during the street appeal and online giving platform.

Mrs McCracken said people gave plenty of staple items which could be used to make meals.

Pasta, rice, vegetables, ready-made meals and soup were also popular, and there were also a few toiletries.

She said there was an "awesome atmosphere'' on the day.

It was "lovely'' to see lots of young people participating. "We felt the high schools really went the extra mile this year.''

Mrs McCracken thanked everyone who donated or helped on the day.

"It is a great community event that brings everybody together.''

JESSICA.WILSON@thestar.co.nz