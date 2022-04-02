Apprentices have benchmark to meet

Twin Dunedin building apprentices Josh (left) and Callum Winders prepare for the upcoming New Zealand Certified Builders Otago ITM Apprentice Challenge while working on The Grange retirement village, in Mosgiel. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Fancy a splinter-free, beautifully crafted timber park bench for your garden?

There will be an opportunity to buy one, just hours after it is made by one of Otago’s top building apprentices next Saturday.

Building apprentices from around the region will gather at Independent Timber Merchants (ITM) in Dunedin to compete in the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Otago ITM Apprentice Challenge, in which they will all be building park benches.

NZCB industry pathways and apprenticeship manager Nick Matthews said the design plans for the benches would be revealed tomorrow — one week ahead of the competition.

"The day-long challenge requires proficiency in a raft of carpentry skills, with a focus on attention to detail and time management.

"To decide the winner, a judging panel of building practitioners and industry educators will assess each apprentice’s technical skills and technique, the quality of their workmanship, precision of measuring and cutting, assembly and ability to work to a detailed plan — all while working against the clock."

Some of the benches will be given to the local branch of the Cancer Society of New Zealand, while the others will be auctioned off online to raise funds for the society.

Following a record number of competitors in the 2021 challenge, anticipation was building for this year’s competition, he said.

The Otago NZCB Apprentice Challenge winner will receive a spot in the national final, against the 19 other regional winners. The national NZCB Apprentice Challenge will be held at the NZCB annual conference and expo in Hamilton, on November 18-19.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz