Arrest after armed police called out in North East Valley

Police in North Dunedin following an alleged theft from a commercial premises. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A man is in custody after an alleged theft in North East Valley prompted an armed police callout this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to a report of a theft at a commercial premises just before 4:30pm.

A 38-year-old man left the scene in a vehicle, which was stopped by police nearby.

The man fled on foot but was apprehended soon after on the corner of North Road and Frame Street.

A large contingent of officers rallied in the valley and closed off streets while a search for the man was carried out.

Officers were armed as a precaution, the spokesperson said.

The man was wanted on other matters and will appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Charges are still to be finalised.