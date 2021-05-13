Thursday, 13 May 2021

Arrest after armed police called out in North East Valley

    By John Lewis
    Police in North Dunedin following an alleged theft from a commercial premises. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A man is in custody after an alleged theft in North East Valley prompted an armed police callout this afternoon.

    A police spokesperson said they were alerted to a report of a theft at a commercial premises just before 4:30pm.

    A 38-year-old man left the scene in a vehicle, which was stopped by police nearby.

    The man fled on foot but was apprehended soon after on the corner of North Road and Frame Street.

    A large contingent of officers rallied in the valley and closed off streets while a search for the man was carried out.

    Officers were armed as a precaution, the spokesperson said.

    The man was wanted on other matters and will appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

    Charges are still to be finalised.

     

     

