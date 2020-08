The bus was discovered in Pine Hill. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Dunedin police have arrested a young person after a badly damaged Go Bus was found in Pine Hill late tonight.

Police say they believe the bus had been stolen earlier in the evening and the offender would be referred to Youth Aid.

The bus had crashed into several parked vehicles, including one in Cumberland St.

No one was in any of the parked vehicles and there were no injuries.

Police said the driver left the scene in Pine Hill, in North Dunedin, but was found shortly afterwards by officers.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz