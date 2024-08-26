Arrest after woman fled burglary scene

A woman was arrested after fleeing the scene of an alleged burglary in central Dunedin, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded at 2am on Saturday to reports of a burglary and a fleeing driver in Dowling St.

A man reported a 28-year-old woman had broken into his address and stolen some items, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers observed the woman, who was known to police, entering a vehicle and driving off — and not stopping when they turned on their lights.

She was driving dangerously so police did not pursue, but inquiries led them to an address in Brockville where she was arrested.

The woman was charged with driving dangerously and failing to stop, and will appear in court on Thursday.

An investigation into the burglary was still ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

