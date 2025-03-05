Driver sought after cyclist hit in Dunedin

Police are seeking a man who allegedly hit a cyclist with his vehicle in Musselburgh.

Police were called to Musselburgh Rise, Dunedin, at 7.55am after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle.

The 28-year-old man was cycling along the road when a car struck him, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The driver of the vehicle stopped momentarily stopped, asked if he was OK, then drove off without exchanging details.

Police want to speak with the driver of the vehicle and ask if anyone had any information about the incident to call 105.

‘‘Potentially the biker has got some injuries,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

