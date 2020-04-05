ATV crashes after short pursuit in Caversham

An all-terrain-style vehicle with a roll cage was damaged after a crash and a short police pursuit in Dunedin.

A man walking in the area said he saw a 4X4 vehicle, often seen off-road, driving towards central Dunedin on South Rd late this morning.

The man, who asked not to be identified, said a police car was travelling in the opposite direction, near Carisbrook School, and turned to follow the 4X4.

The 4x4 vehicle speeded up and attempted to enter nearby Eastbourne St at speed but "flipped" with a loud bang, the witness said.

The driver was later speaking to police from the vehicle and did not appear to be badly injured, the pedestrian said.

A police spokesman said officers had been advised of a crash at the intersection of Eastbourne St and South Rd, Caversham about 11.20am.

The single-vehicle crash reportedly involved a ATV quad bike, and it appeared there were no serious injuries.

Police were speaking with the driver, the police spokesman said.