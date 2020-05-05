Aurora resumes non-emergency work

Work has resumed on Aurora Energy’s electricity network after Level 4 restrictions put a stop to everything except emergency and essential safety work.

Aurora Energy operations and network performance general manager John Campbell said all work that required switching off power to homes stopped under Level 4.

Now that the country has moved into Level 3, contractors were undertaking more planned maintenance and capital works across the network, which meant outages would need to be scheduled.

"The health and safety of our people and the public is our top priority and as a business we have resumed work in line with strict health and safety procedures," he said.

"With people still based at home and more planned work needed, our teams are rigorously checking all proposed work to ensure that it is indeed necessary and that it can be done while ensuring the safety of our workers and our customers."

Crews were using "very strict" safety procedures, including having dedicated work bubbles, physical distancing, and following personal hygiene practices.

"If our contractors need to enter a customer’s home they will undertake a risk assessment with the customers, including a safety questionnaire, be wearing personal protective equipment, demonstrate appropriate hygiene standards before and after completion of the job and follow all Ministry of Health guidelines."