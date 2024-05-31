'Awesome' response after science project spill

Two pupils were checked over by St John staff after a science project mishap resulted in a hazardous substance spill at a Dunedin intermediate school this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said emergency services were called to Dunedin North Intermediate School in North East Valley just before noon.

‘‘We’re assisting with a hazardous substance-related incident due to the spill of a chemical.’’

Principal Heidi Hayward said the substance was mercury, from a broken switch on a pupil's science project.

She praised the response of the emergency services.

"It’s great that they’re so proactive.

"It was awesome service in terms of being instant and really making sure that everybody was safe.’’

Fire and Emergency NZ personnel at the scene in North Dunedin. Photo: Peter McIntosh

She said when there was a hazardous substance spill, Fenz automatically called in St John to check and treat anyone who may have come into contact with it.

‘‘No-one was treated for any injuries.

"It’s just the student who dropped the mercury switch, and anyone who was sitting at the table with that student, automatically gets checked.’’

The incident was attended by fire crews from Dunedin City and Willowbank, along with a Dunedin City Council representative.

It was earlier reported that the pupils had been treated for minor injuries.