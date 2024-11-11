Bar manager walks teen to police after sparklers lit

A teenager was marched over to the police station by an unhappy Dunedin bar manager after sparklers were lit inside a packed club.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said staff at the Dunedin Central Station had an 18-year-old and a Surburbia bar manager come inside about midnight on Saturday.

The 18-year-old had brought a pair of sparklers into the bar with him and was partying when an unknown person lit the sparklers inside the bar.

They went off inside, and the bar manager came over to walk the teenager over to the station to serve him with a trespass notice.

An investigation into the incident was continuing and charges may be laid.

