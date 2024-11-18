Battery drive gets pupils closer to Europe

Taieri College students Harper Conley (left), 16, and Mace Hodge, 15, flash a sign in Portsmouth Dr on Saturday in an effort to entice the public to donate their old car batteries to help their fundraising effort to get to Europe next year. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Taieri College rugby players are eager to lace up their boots under the Italian sun — but first they need to meet a fundraising goal north of $250,000.

The students’ latest fundraising effort was a battery drive over the weekend to raise money for a rugby trip to Europe next year for a team of about 25 players.

Over the weekend, the boys stood out collecting old car, truck and tractor batteries. They will receive 80c for every kilogram collected.

Midway through Saturday they had hundreds of batteries collected from the multiple sites around Dunedin.

Parent Nadia Bird said the boys had been raising money for the past 12 months and had reached about two-thirds of their goal.

‘‘They’ve been going really well so far. We’ve had trail rides, ladies’ lunches, a fashion show and stalls — this was the latest and we have an adventure ride coming up early next year.’’

The students were all enthusiastic about the trip, which would involve them playing clubs from England, France and Italy.

They hoped to stop and see the sights such as the Colosseum and get the boys a trip to Disneyland Paris as well.

Accompanying the team would be 12 parents who would be paying their own way.

‘‘The boys are putting so much effort in . . . it’s all so positive and has really bonded them together.

‘‘They’re learning a lot about hard work and money — it’s been such a good experience for them already,’’ Ms Bird said.