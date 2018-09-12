Beachlands Speedway grass 'ripped up'

Police are investigating after a grassy area on the grounds of Beachlands Speedway was severely damaged.

Senior Sergeant Trevor Thompson, of Dunedin, said the property was broken into between September 2 and 11, and a vehicle had been used to "rip up'' the grassy area.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information in relation to the damage.



Meanwhile, sports clothing with designer labels has been stolen from a flat in Great King St, between July 1 and yesterday.

Snr Sgt Thompson said the incident was being investigated.

And a 4-metre-high ladder and platform, worth about $1000, has been taken from a Perth St property between September 6 and 7.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the ladder.

• Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.