Benee to play Dunedin concert

    Benee at St Jerome's Laneway Festival in Brisbane on February 1, 2020. Getty
    Kiwi pop singer BENEE is set to play the Dunedin Town Hall on October 3.

    The Supalonely singer recently performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

    Her Dunedin show will be one of four on a New Zealand tour that will also take in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

    The young artist, whose real name is Stella Bennett, claimed four NZ Music Awards in 2019, taking home prizes for Best Single (‘Soaked’), Best Solo Artist, Best Pop Artist and Breakthrough Artist.

    Dunedin Venues marketing and communications manager Kim Barnes said the concert was "awesome news".

    DVML CEO Terry Davies was "thrilled that we are already back booking the best of New Zealand music."

    "The level of interest in the last 2 weeks has been incredible.  We’ve already doubled last June and July’s business events and the enquiries are going through the roof!”

    Tickets go on sale at 12 noon Thursday, June 25. 

