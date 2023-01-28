Bentleys on tour drop by Dunedin

Despite most cars in a classic Bentley national tour being more than 100 years old, the owners are not worried about breaking down.

The group started in Christchurch last week and are heading south before making their way up to Auckland, all in the span of 42 days. They had stopped in Dunedin for the last few days to enjoy the city.

New Zealand organiser Tony Haycock said of the 17 cars taking part, most were almost or more than 100 years old.

Almost every car was a Bentley, but he was breaking the trend with a 1986 Porsche 944, which was far younger than most of the vehicles in the tour.

Despite their age, all of the cars were actively used, which meant they were in much better condition than if they were kept in a museum.

Cedric Cook stands proudly on the side of his 1924 three-litre Bentley in Dunedin yesterday. Photos: Peter McIntosh

As long as you were feeding them the right fuel the cars were more reliable than a lot of modern vehicles, he said.

They were great vehicles when they were first built and reliable enough to keep in that condition.

They all still went "fast enough to lose your licence".

The issue came when something did go wrong, as it was not easy to find replacement parts quickly.

The most common problem they faced was New Zealand’s quality of fuel, which was "much worse" than overseas, he said.

Bentley owners work on their rides during a tour of the country in Dunedin yesterday.

Most of the cars were typically run on 96 octane fuel, but here 91 was the standard.

The closest they could get was 95, but it was too unreliable to use, so they had to go looking for a petrol station that sold 98 or 100 octane fuel.

The poorer quality fuel could damage internal parts, and some of the drivers had already had to replace minor parts because of it.

Cedric Cook was touring in his 1924 three-litre Bentley.

He had owned the vehicle for five years, but had owned a slightly larger Bentley for 30 years before downsizing.

Tony Haycock.

It was a comfortable ride, but was a little springy going over some of the hills, he said.

He agreed the cars were more reliable than most.

"There’s a saying; the only thing you can break on a Bentley gear box is your wrist."

He lived in Cornwall, and had the car shipped over for the tour.

The group were also on the lookout for a lost bronze fixing from one of the cars, which had fallen off between Tekapo and Danseys Pass.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz