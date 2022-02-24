Big jump in Covid community cases in South

There are 595 new cases of Covid-19 to report in the South, as the country prepares to enter phase 3 of the response to the highly transmissible variant Omicron from 11.59pm today.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health reported test results according to PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs).

Nationally, there were 6137 new community cases, which include 3526 PCR tests and 2611 Rapid Antigen Tests.

In the Southern DHB area there were 305 PRC tests reported today, and 290 RATs.

Location of new community cases (PCR): Northland (56), Auckland (1,979), Waikato (314), Bay of Plenty (116), Lakes (75), Hawke’s Bay (30), MidCentral (69), Whanganui (13), Taranaki (30), Tairāwhiti (26), Wairarapa (11), Capital and Coast (120), Hutt Valley (68), Nelson Marlborough (112), Canterbury (194), South Canterbury (3), Southern (305), West Coast (4)

Location of new community cases (RAT): Northland (24), Auckland (1,900), Waikato (163), Bay of Plenty (75), Lakes (16), Hawke’s Bay (30), MidCentral (8), Whanganui (4), Taranaki (4), Tairāwhiti (0), Wairarapa (4), Capital and Coast (44), Hutt Valley (5), Nelson Marlborough (11), Canterbury (43), South Canterbury (3), Southern (290), West Coast (0)

There are 205 people are in hospitals throughout New Zealand and two in ICU or a high dependency unit.

There are also eight Covid cases at the border.

* The Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO.

NZ moving to phase 3

The Government initially set out the three phases of its Omicron response in late January, signalling an increasing reliance on automated systems and home isolation as growing case numbers threaten to overwhelm contact tracing, testing and managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

It was initially suggested New Zealand may never reach phase three, expected to trigger when the country was getting about 5000 cases a day, but with numbers at that level from today, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the move.

The main points are:

Only confirmed cases and their household contacts required to isolate

All other contacts now asked to monitor symptoms but do not have to isolate

Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) will become the primary form of testing in the community with availability from thousands of sites around the country including pharmacies and GP practices over coming days

Approved RATs able to be sold to the public through retail outlets from March

"Our priorities now shift to isolating those with Covid-19 and their household contacts to reduce the spread, while at the same time supporting supply chains and essential services to continue to operate," Hipkins said.

While Covid cases are rising faster in the Southern DHB area than many other places, WellSouth medical director Dr Carol Atmore said residents and students should be assured the majority of people who get the virus will be able to safely self-manage at home and that health care and support are available when needed.

“Most people, if they are fully vaccinated and otherwise healthy, will be able to self-manage at home,” Dr Atmore says. “From what we have seen elsewhere, in Auckland and overseas, in people who are fully vaccinated who catch Omicron, it presents like a cold or mild flu and we’ve been living with cold and flu all our lives.”