Snow in South as cold front moves through

Snow on the Crown Range late on Saturday morning. Photo: MetService webcam

Snow is falling in parts of the South amid a fresh slew of weather warnings as a cold front makes its way up the country today.

MetService has a raft of advisories in place, including a heavy snow warning for South Canterbury and heavy snow watches for Queenstown-Lakes, Central Otago, and parts of Southland.

There are also road snow warnings in place for the alpine passes and the Crown Range Road. MetService's Crown Range webcam showed a decent dusting of snow late on Saturday morning.

As at midday on Saturday all southern highways were open.

MetService says up to 20cm of snow could fall above 500m in inland Canterbury south of the Rangitata River, including the Mackenzie Basin.

The forecaster says there could also be heavy falls in Otago and Southland above 500m, and the snow level in the regions could fall to 400m and 300m respectively.

MetService said the snow could disrupt travel, affect power supply and cause stress for livestock.

The snowfall was expected to be shortlived, and conditions were predicted to start improving in most areas from mid-afternoon on Saturday.

Road snow warnings



Haast Pass (SH6)

Valid: 6 hours from 5:00pm Sat 18 May to 11:00pm Sat 18 May

Forecast: 2 - 4 cm of snow could accumulate on the road south of the summit.



Lindis Pass (SH8)

Valid: 14 hours from 2:00pm Sat 18 May to 4:00am Sun 19 May

Forecast: 8 - 15 cm of snow could accumulate near the summit with lesser amounts to 400 metres.



Crown Range Road

Valid: 4 hours from 11:00am Sat 18 May to 3:00pm Sat 18 May

Forecast: 3 - 5 cm of snow could accumulate near the summit with lesser amounts to 400 metres.



Milford Road (SH94)

Valid: 3 hours from 11:00am Sat 18 May to 2:00pm Sat 18 May

Forecast: 3 - 5 cm of snow could accumulate above 700 metres, with lesser amounts to 400 metres.

Porters Pass (SH73)

Valid: 8 hours from 9:00pm Sat 18 May to 5:00am Sun 19 May

Forecast: 1 - 2 cm of snow could accumulate near the summit with lesser amounts to 900 metres.

