Experience new reason to pay visit

Rakuira/Stewart Island. Photo: ODT files

People now have another reason to visit Stewart Island.

Rakiura Māori Lands Trust and Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson on Saturday celebrated the completion of the Rakiura Oneke and the Southern Wilderness Experience.

In 2020, $2.18million was approved for grant and loan funding from the Provincial Growth Fund to the trust so it could support the development of tourism infrastructure and upgrade the conservation efforts at Oneke, also known as "The Neck", a remote area of the island abundant with native wildlife and dramatic coastal landscapes.

The upgrade included a new wharf, whare, shelter facilities and staff housing and would allow visitors to take guided tours to this area.

"The realisation of this project on Stewart Island is monumental. The people here have been holding this project in their hearts for many years, and it’s incredible to see the work finally completed," Mr Patterson said.

"It’s a testament to the dedication this close-knit community has to their home."

He said Stewart Island had long been a habitat for native flora and fauna and restoring the biodiversity of the land back to its natural state was a priority for the trust for many years.

"The new developments contribute to the continued work being done to restore the biodiversity at Oneke, with upgraded predator-proof fencing and biosecurity measures."

Southland district councillor Jon Spraggon, of Stewart Island, said it was great to have the area opened as it could boost tourism.

"It is good in the sense that it’s another attraction, something else that visitors can do when they come to the island."

He said there was unique wildlife there and the trust had been working to restore the area to its native state.

"It hasn’t been for some years really used at all — not for tourism or anything.

"But, they [the trust] have eliminated pests from it and spent a lot of money establishing a shelter over there. So it will be a nice addition to the tourism of the island."

