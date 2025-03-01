Sixteen injured as cruise ship 'tilts' in Fiordland

Sixteen people were injured when cruise ship Crown Princess was hit by heavy seas near Milford Sound earlier this week.

Industry website Cruise Passenger reported the ship, which holds a capacity of 4800 people, rocked and tilted, leading to objects falling off shelves and flooding in some dining areas.

Thirteen passengers and three crew reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident on February 25.

The ship did not suffer any structural damage and continued on to Dunedin on February 26.

"On February 25, while in Fiordland, New Zealand, Crown Princess encountered strong winds during a course change, causing the ship to briefly tilt beyond its usual movement before stabilizing," Princess Cruises told the website Cruise Hive.

"Our crew responded quickly to correct the situation, and at no point was the safety of the ship compromised.

"Additionally, a small amount of water from the Lido Deck pool briefly entered the Horizons food court, but the area was quickly cleaned and reopened.

"There was no structural damage to the ship.”