Dunedin dominates Taieri in 40-0 thumping

Dunedin bounced back from its shock loss to Harbour last week to thump Taieri 40-0 at Kettle Park today.

The Sharks scored six tries, two to exciting winger Josh Augustine, and first five Ajay Faleafaga added five conversions.

Southern held on to the Vic Cavanagh Memorial with a 29-27 win over University in a thrilling game that featured seven lead changes.

Zingari-Richmond beat Harbour 39-20, and Kaikorai beat Green Island 22-10.

Full report in Monday's Otago Daily Times.