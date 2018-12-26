Wednesday, 26 December 2018

Watch: Christmas calamity on world's steepest street

    Fire crews and police attended an accident in the world's steepest street yesterday.

    The accident closed Baldwin St, in Northeast Valley, Dunedin, shortly before 4pm.

    A video shared on social media showed tourists filming as smoke billowed from the car's wheels before it went backwards down the hill and ended up on the footpath.

    A witness said a Honda people mover, heavily laden with boxes in the boot and back seat, was struggling to climb the street, which has a gradient of 1:2.86 at its steepest point.

    The engine was whining and its wheels began to spin, before it slid backwards into a power pole, the witness said.

    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Photo: Gregor Richardson

    It appeared no-one was injured and St John did not attend, but emergency services called contractors to fix the damaged pole. 

