Thursday, 6 August 2020

Bishop back after post-lockdown leave

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Bishop Michael Dooley is back at work after taking a two-month break to look after his own mental...
    Bishop Michael Dooley is back at work after taking a two-month break to look after his own mental health. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Even bishops need to take a mental health break sometimes.

    And after two months’ personal leave, the Catholic Bishop of Dunedin, the Most Rev Michael Dooley is hoping his frankness will encourage others to look after their own health.

    Bishop Dooley recently returned to work after taking leave at the end of lockdown.

    "It’s better to take a bit of time away, to just get a few more helps and techniques," he said.

    The break showed him it was better to ask for help than to just carry on, Bishop Dooley said.

    He hoped people in the parish would see his example and look after their own mental health as well.

    "I’m doing great," he said of being back.

    "I was really looking forward to coming back, and feeling engaged again."

    He was ordained as bishop on April 26, 2018.

    In recent years, multiple allegations of historical sexual abuse by members of the church have been brought to light.

    daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz

