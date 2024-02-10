Black Falcons swoop over southern beaches

Pilots of the RNZAF Black Falcons put on a master display over Dunedin's southern suburbs this afternoon.

Despite windy conditions the five-strong team, flying T-6C Texan II aircraft, soared over beaches at St Kilda and St Clair for 15 minutes, executing various formations, loops and flips without so much as a wobble.

Thousands of people watched from the beach and sand dunes.

However, the display was cut short due to the arrival of strong winds and rain.