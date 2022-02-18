'Blatant stupidity': Hundreds of students attend London St party

Dunedin police have slammed an out of control student party last night as ‘‘blatant stupidity’’.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police attended a large party on London St at 11.45pm.

It was estimated that over 300 students were present in the property’s back yard.

No QR codes were present for people to scan and there was nobody counting the number of people present.

The nine flatmates at the address were "difficult to deal with" and claimed they did not what know their responsibilities were.

They initially denied any wrongdoing before eventually admitting that they had done ‘‘everything wrong’’ and the party got out of control, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The decision to host such a large party was an act of ‘‘blatant stupidity’’ given the recent locations of interest being in the student area, he said.

Police will return today to speak with all occupants once they have sobered up.

Investigations are still ongoing and decisions about who will be held responsible are yet to be made but police have also referred the flatmates to the Proctor's office in the interim.

A witness said he was on his way home when he passed the party and saw police cars outside.

He saw a crowd of people leaving the party and piles of rubbish in the streets.

He believed the decision to hold the party was irresponsible given the situation with Covid and the lack of mask wearing by partygoers.

He believed the landlord of the flat should be taking more responsibility for the tenants’ behavior.

A tenant from the flat refused to comment.

Shortly afterwards police attended a party at a Pitt St address where about 50 people were present in a small garage and on the street.

There were no efforts being made to comply with Covid-19 protection framework regulations and police noted poor attitudes from occupants.

Police will also visit this flat when they have sobered up and have referred the flatmates to the Proctors office.

However, Snr Sgt Bond hailed the responsible attitude of students in the Castle St area after an ‘‘extremely quiet night’’.

No large parties were held in the vicinity and police would like to thanks residents who cancelled a party which was scheduled to be held at a Castle St address.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz