Blaze destroys house in Waitati

A fire investigator has been called in after a house was destroyed in a blaze in Waitati, north of Dunedin early today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were alerted to the fire, in Short St, around 4.30am.

Crews arrived to find the small house "well-involved" with fire.

The blaze was extinguished after about an hour, the spokesman said, but the house had been "pretty much" destroyed.

While the cause had yet to be determined, the blaze was being treated as possibly suspicious, and a fire investigator had been called in.

The house was thought to have been unoccupied at the time, he said.