Monday, 3 January 2022

Blaze destroys house in Waitati

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A fire investigator has been called in after a house was destroyed in a blaze in Waitati, north of Dunedin early today.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were alerted to the fire, in Short St, around 4.30am.

    Crews arrived to find the small house "well-involved" with fire.

    The blaze was extinguished after about an hour, the spokesman said, but the house had been "pretty much" destroyed.

    While the cause had yet to be determined, the blaze was being treated as possibly suspicious, and a fire investigator had been called in.

    The house was thought to have been unoccupied at the time, he said.

     

     

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter