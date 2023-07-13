Thursday, 13 July 2023

Block busted: Teen caught with bag choc full of Whittaker's

    By Laine Priestley
    A sticky-fingered young person was caught with a backpack full of chocolate at a central Dunedin supermarket.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said staff spotted the sneaky fill-a-bag early on Tuesday evening.

    When the police caught up with the young person, they found 30 blocks of Whittaker's chocolate worth $196.50.

    The young person was arrested and has been charged with theft.

    They will appear in Youth Court next week.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

