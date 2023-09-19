Board may recommend tweaks to speed limit plan

Mosgiel. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board looks set to recommend a series of tweaks to proposed changes to traffic speed limits.

In a draft submission to the Dunedin City Council to be discussed tomorrow, the board took issue with the extent of the proposed speed reduction for the main route between Outram and Allanton, and with a proposed reduction at Three Mile Hill Rd, which is used as an alternative route between Mosgiel and Dunedin.

However, the board’s draft submission suggested a proposed reduction at Gladstone South Rd near Mosgiel from 100kmh to 80kmh would not be enough.

The board is also seeking council support for its push to have Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency bring in an immediate temporary change of speed limit in part of Mosgiel’s main street, Gordon Rd, from 50kmh to 30kmh.

In its draft speed management plan for 2024-27, the city council has proposed reductions in speed limits in swathes of both urban and rural areas.

A period of public feedback about the proposed changes runs until the end of Thursday and a hearing is due to be held next month.

The council’s proposed plan includes slashing speed limits on vast sections of the rural roading network from 100kmh to 60kmh.

In its draft submission, the board signalled support for reducing the limit within Allanton and Outram from 50km to 30kmh, and for most of the proposed reductions on rural Taieri roads.

However, the draft submission argued Allanton Rd was an important arterial route for light and heavy traffic and the limit should be cut from 100kmh to 80kmh, rather than down to 60kmh.

"It is a straight road with very few houses beyond Huntly Rd. There are no crossroads and only two T-intersections for the entire length."

The council proposes to cut the speed limit at Three Mile Hill Rd from 80kmh to 60kmh.

The board’s draft submission said the road was an important arterial route between Dunedin, Mosgiel and the airport.

Cutting the limit to 60kmh would frustrate commuters and encourage more people to use State Highway 1 instead, adding to congestion there, the draft submission said.

The board’s suggestion of a 60kmh limit in Gladstone Rd South, from Gladfield Rd to Riccarton Rd, was in response to input from residents.

"This road is more dangerous than most on the Taieri due to heavy undulations and three blind brows," the draft submission said.

Mosgiel and some parts of Dunedin are due to have their limits reviewed in three years’ time and the board indicated this might create an illogical situation in Dukes Rd.

Part of Dukes Rd South might drop from 100kmh to 60kmh next year, but another part of Dukes Rd North could stay at 80kmh.

It should all be 60kmh, the board signalled in its draft submission.

Retaining the existing 80kmh speed limit in Dukes Rd North, which had become built up, would be "an immediate threat to users of this road".

The council has said proposed widespread reductions in speed limits reflect guidance from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and residents need to make submissions to have their views considered alongside the guidance.

In Mosgiel, a drop-in community session has been organised for tomorrow at 4.30pm.

It is in the Downes Room of the Mosgiel Library and the community board meeting is due to start there at 5pm.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz