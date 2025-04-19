Body of missing Dunedin woman found

A body has been found in the search for a 75-year-old Dunedin woman missing since Thursday afternoon.

Police yesterday said the woman was last seen at her home in Maori Hill about 2.30pm on Thursday.

At the time they said she may have been in the Ross Creek area, and they were seeking information from anyone in the area at the time.

In a statement early this afternoon they confirmed her body had been found.

"While located deceased this morning, police are pleased to have been able to reunite the woman with her family.

"Police extend our condolences to the woman's family and friends during this difficult time and continue to provide them with support.'

They said the death was not believed to be suspicious and would be referred to the Coroner.