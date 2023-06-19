Boozed driver slams into metal barrier

A Dunedin man’s high-speed, alcohol-fuelled morning drive came to an abrupt end when he crashed into a metal barrier.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 22-year-old man was intoxicated when he crashed into the metal barrier near the Barnes Dr intersection in Caversham at 3am yesterday morning.

He recorded a breath alcohol of 674mcg, which is nearly three time over the breath alcohol limit.

The man had his license suspended and was summonsed to appear in court.

The crash came after a spate of drink driving charges overnight on Saturday.

A 22-year-old woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 549mcg after she failed to give way to police in Anzac Ave at 11pm on Saturday.

Snr Sgt Bond said she was also summonsed to appear in court.

A 36-year-old man received a ticket from police at a Kaikorai Valley Rd checkpoint after recording a breath alcohol level of 400mcg at 12.30am on Sunday.

At a checkpoint in Quarry Rd, in Mosgiel, a 22-year-old man and a 73-year-old man both received infringement notices because they tested over the breath alcohol limit on Saturday evening.

Frosty flip

Frosty conditions caused a car to flip upside down in Mosgiel on Saturday morning, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 28-year-old man was driving along Huntly Rd, in Mosgiel, when he hit a patch of ice which caused him to lose control and slide off the road about 8.30am.

The car flipped and ended up on its roof and the driver escaped with no injuries.

Snr Sgt Bond said the crash was a reminder to drive to the conditions and watch the ice.