Boys uninjured after rolling borrowed car

Two boys have landed themselves in hot water with both police and their parents after rolling a family member's car off the road in the rural back-blocks of Dunedin this afternoon.
A police spokesman said both youths, whose ages he could not supply, were uninjured after the crash in Flagstaff-Whare Flat Rd, near Rollinsons Rd about 1.30pm.
"Fortunately everybody's OK.'''
As of 2.30pm officers were at the scene and the car, belonging to a family member, was on its wheels but off the road, he said.
No further information was available.